A federal grant was awarded to the city of Coon Rapids for the police department to continue its targeted DWI enforcement project.
The Coon Rapids City Council Sept. 20 approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety accepting a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration effective Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2023.
The grant, totaling $124,998.45, will pay the salary and benefits, plus DWI conference registration fees, of a full-time patrol officer to enforce laws prohibiting driving while impaired.
Squad car operating costs, uniforms and weapons are the city’s responsibility, City Clerk Joan Lenzmeier said.
The officer works peak times at night, plus major holidays and some weekends, when drinking and driving occurs, Police Capt. Bill Steiner said in an interview. But under the agreement, if the officer responds to a non-DWI incident lasting 15 successive minutes, for example in an emergency, that must be paid for the police department.
“The officer must log in and out, Steiner said.
Steiner said the department first received the grant in 2015, but missed a year, although the position has been funded in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
“The program has been very effective,” Steiner said. “Coon Rapids is always at the high end of DWI arrests.”
While the grant allowed the department to increase its authorized strength by one, no officer remains in the position for more than six months, he said.
In fact, Officer Ryan Olson, who was the DWI officer the first six months of the current grant cycle which ends Sept. 30, was recently honored by the state Department of Public Safety for the number of DWI arrests he made in that time, Steiner said.
Officer Jordan Girtz succeeded Olson as DWI officer. Between them, they have made 136 DWI arrests so far, which would put them among the top performers in the state,.
Another Coon Rapids officer, Andrew Olson, was also recognized for his DWI arrests when he was the DWI officer in the past, he said.
If the grant is discontinued, the authorized strength of the department will be cut by one, Lenzmeier said.
