Coon Rapids boys swimming and diving remained undefeated with a 97-83 victory over Feb. 18. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Brian Tran, Abba Mayanja, Tyler Schultze and Will Melsha won in 1:30.66, the second-fastest time in school history.
Spring Lake Park earned a 96-85 victory over Blaine Feb. 23 to continue its strong conference season.
