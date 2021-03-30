Coon Rapids’ postseason journey drew to a close in the Section 7AAAA finals March 25, as second-seeded Duluth East topped the Cardinals 74-60 to advance to state.
M.J. Galimah scored 20 points and Matthew Ellingson had 12 to lead the Coon Rapids scoring.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals reached the finals by knocking off No. 4 Blaine 80-67 in the quarterfinals, then defeating top-seeded Andover 54-50 in the semifinals.
