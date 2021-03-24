It took reversing a regular season outcome, on the road, in the quarterfinals.
Then it took flipping a pair of previous defeats – the latest by 33 points just two weeks prior – once again on the road, in the semifinals.
But a team built on grit, found a way – and a defensive gem – to navigate a harrowing path into the Section 7AAAA championship, as Coon Rapids topped Blaine 80-67 March 20 and Andover 54-50 March 23.
“This is a tough team,” Coon Rapids head coach Mike Ogorek said. “We have played in some close games all year and we have grown as a unit from those games. When we were down late, there was no panic in our group. We have been there before and persevered.
The semifinal game was close throughout, with Coon Rapids going ahead by as much as six at 33-27 early in the second half, only for Andover to rally for a 45-41 lead with six minutes to play.
The Cardinals regrouped, though, going on a quick 7-0 run to take a lead it would not relinquish.
Elijah Smith led Coon Rapids offensively with 22 points in the win over Blaine, joined in double figures by Matthew Ellingson with 17 and Armanti Henry and Jordan Doe with 15 apiece.
Andover couldn’t catch a break from the perimeter most of the semifinal, limiting its potent offense. Sam Musungu scored a team-high 22 for the Huskies, who finished with a 13-6 record.
“A lot of factors went into slowing Andover down,” Ogorek said. “For one thing, they did not shoot as well as they did two weeks ago. Secondly, I commend my guys on how much they have committed to defense over these last few weeks.
“We were more physical and more locked in as a unit on that end. Overall, I loved the way we played. We knew if we were going to win this game we would have to value the basketball and grind out some possessions against their gap defense. We were as patient as we have been all season and were able to get some good looks on that end. Those good possessions also helped slow down their transition game which they have been great at this season.”
Coon Rapids was scheduled to play at second-seeded Duluth East in the section championship March 25, vying for its first trip to state in nearly 40 years.
“We are thrilled for this opportunity to play for a section championship,” Ogorek said. “As great as it has been to beat two rivals in back-to-back games, a greater prize awaits for us in Duluth: a chance to get to state for the first time since 1983 and the second time in program history.”
