For Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), the essence of a bill he sponsors to combat price gouging by retailers during natural or man-made emergencies is simply a matter of morality.

HF6 would penalize retailers who charge an “unconsciously excessive price” for essential goods or services during public emergency situations, such as recent power outages in Texas and the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

