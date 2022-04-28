What begins as a lighthearted dream of dancing on TV transforms into an arduous battle for social change. All with some big hair to boot.
Coon Rapids High School theater brings it all to life in its spring musical ‘Hairspray’ April 29 to May 7.
“One of the reasons we chose ‘Hairspray’ is because it requires a diverse cast that mirrors the population of our high school,” said director Karla Haij. “Inclusion and representation are important when selecting any play or musical for our students. Audiences will enjoy the high energy choreography, and the music is great. The show is pretty flashy and fun, but it stands firmly on themes of love and acceptance of everyone, a message we can all benefit from.”
The scene is set in 1962 Baltimore, as big-haired teenager Tracy Turnblad dreams of dancing on the ‘Corny Collins Show.’ Her wish comes true, and with her newfound fame, she sets out to dethrone the Teen Queen, charm the current heartthrob and integrate the network ... all while keeping her hair intact.
It’s a serious theme, but one that still provides plenty of opportunity for laughter.
“I think that ‘Hairspray’ is a particularly interesting and unique production with its use of comedic relief on such a heavy topic,” said Imani Harris, who plays Motor Mouth Maybelle. “The show as well does an incredible job with balancing realism, empathy, rawness, truth, and more importantly, what it means to whole heartedly love and accept people completely as they are. Whether that be through seeing the value in appreciation of body positivity or the beauty in black people, black art and overall culture, ‘Hairspray’ finds a way to really mix all that is big and bold into one beat that just can’t be stopped.”
The show strikes some similarities to other musicals, while also providing a unique backdrop in its plot’s push for social change. All coming with an array of catchy numbers for audiences to enjoy.
“I especially love this show in comparison to some I’ve done in the past because of its deep sense of love and power through both music and dialogue,” Harris said. “‘Hairspray is probably one of the most physically/mentally challenging productions I’ve ever done, yet in the best way possible. What the audience will love most will be our story that we have to share. They will love the music, the dancing and the space that we will create for them to truly feel the strength of our show.”
Alongside the singing, there will be dancing aplenty.
“I’ve missed it a lot,” said Riley Peterson, who plays Penny. “Even when COVID restrictions allowed us to do an in-person show last year, we weren’t able to include choreography. Now, we’re back at it! It’s definitely a workout trying to sing at the same time, but it gets me pumped up like nothing else and it’s so engaging to watch my castmates get into it. … I think (audiences) will enjoy the message. Especially after years of intensifying racial-tensions in our lives, ‘Hairspray’ reminds us of an important fact: deep down, we’re all the same. We’re all human. We just want to have fun and live our lives!”
“One of my favorite parts of our show is our unique choreography,” said Zoe Koep, who plays Tracy. “‘Hairspray’ is a very dance-heavy show and our amazing choreographer Jeramiah Lewis has put his own special spin on the pieces. It’s something magical that you don’t want to miss seeing.”
On top of that, the strength of the set matches the power of the play, all adding up to a memorable performance.
“Something unique about our show is our set,” Koep said. “We have turning walls to match the place — our tech crew has worked so hard to create this massive and beautiful set! I am so excited for the audience to be embraced in this story about dancing, love, body positivity, and most important, equality. The compelling story ‘Hairspray’ tells hits the many topics of hate, violence and segregation that people of color experienced not just in the ‘60s, but to this day.”
“It’s a powerful story with lots of opportunities for our students to be featured,” said Amy Johnson, musical theater director. “They’ve enjoyed digging into the story, reflecting on how far we have come since the 1960s (and far we have to still go), singing their hearts out and dancing their feet off! Every show presents different challenges and the unique challenge in this show is all the backup singing! Almost every song has background vocals that are integral to the sound of the show ... everyone is singing almost all the time whether the audience can see them or not! They are going to love the characters (fun, quirky, passionate, aloof and everything in between), the sound, the dancing and the story. It is a powerful story of friendship, growth and redemption where any audience member who attends can see themselves on the stage and connect with the story. Plus, it really is so much fun!”
Performances will be held April 29 and 30 at 7 p.m., May 1 at 2 p.m., and May 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com/event-details/63946.
