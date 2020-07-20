One Coon Rapids senior learned that to get what you want, sometimes all you have to do is ask.
Seniors at Epiphany Assisted Living in Coon Rapids enjoyed a fresh treat from Addie’s Gourmet Mini Donuts July 9 after Rose Marie Leonard wanted them to celebrate her 94th birthday.
“It was my birthday, and I thought, ‘It would be fun to have some doughnuts, because we never get doughnuts,’” Leonard said.
Tina Wolford, the director of environmental services went to her granddaughter’s fast-pitch softball game, where she asked her daughter if she knew where to get doughnuts. As it turns out, her daughter’s neighbors owned a doughnut truck.
“With everything going on it’s really been hard on these guys,” Wolford said. “Social distancing, not being able to eat together, not being able to do activities together — this is a big deal.”
The softball team, the MN Sox, decided to pitch in and pay for the truck to show up at the senior center.
“I was amazed,” Leonard said. “It’s the most wonderful thing.”
Albert Louis Monus, another resident, also celebrated his birthday July 1 — he turned 100.
Monus spent a total of 15 years in India as a missionary. He helped record tribal languages and create written versions.
