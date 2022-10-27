For Ward 5 on the Coon Rapids City Council Brian Armstrong and Jonathon Hauschild are facing off for the open seat. Brad Johnson’s term expires at the end of this year and he is not seeking re-election.
Brian Armstrong
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I am a Coon Rapids native. I’ve lived here my entire life. I love this city! In that time I have: Married my wife of 36 years; Raised three children; Been a 13-year Coon Rapids Police Reserve Officer; Lions Club Member; CRAA Football & Little League Baseball coach President/COO of a Minnesota small business leading a team for 15 years
These life experiences as a whole, have taught me the importance of family, community, integrity, transparency and accountability. These are essential in all relationships: Business, city government and your community.
The citizens of Coon Rapids deserve someone who will look out for their safety, honestly listen to their concerns and be transparent about actions the city is taking and why.
The people of Coon Rapids can trust that I will work for them to deliver on those promises.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
I know from attending city council meetings, we need to continue to find creative ways to provide affordable housing opportunities for all family structures and encourage new business growth that is of value to its citizens. These areas go hand in hand. If the citizens and businesses don’t see meaningful use of their tax money to make the city safe and affordable to live/grow in, they won’t stay.
We have several opportunities for affordable housing. One idea is the great Orrin Thompson homes we have the capability to modernize into the 21st century keeping them affordable to first time home buyers. Also, we must be smart about how/where we build multi-dwelling structures so they “fit” the existing neighborhoods, add value to the community and are affordable. Business growth needs to add value to the citizens, not just tax revenue to the city. We must encourage more new business growth in the city. I will work with our police and firefighters to make sure they have what they need to protect our neighborhoods and businesses.
With a focus on these priorities, Coon Rapids can remain a safe community for all of us to live, work and grow.
Jonathon Hauschild
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I have been a resident of Coon Rapids for seven years now and am interested in improving housing, upgrading the parks, improving school security and developing additional sources of revenue.
I have been active as a coach and parent in basketball and softball with my daughter Bella. I understand firsthand the importance of our city parks to the development and growth of our children. I take great pride in my home and have completed several upgrades some of which have been supported thru the city grant program.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
I would like to see the city do a better job in improving and adding single family housing. Driving thru our neighborhoods it looks like most of the homes were built in the 1950’s and 60’s without many new features like sidewalks, better lighting and boulevard trees.
I think the city needs a long-term plan along with a budget to improve the “face” of our neighborhoods.
