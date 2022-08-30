Anoka Technical College has hired Dimitria Harding as its Interim Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs.
She brings career and technical education experience to the position, most recently serving as Dean of Health Sciences and Dean of Career and Technical Education at South Central College.
Harding has taught in the Allied Health area, and was a Program Director in Allied Health, Medical Assistant, and Medical Billing and Coding.
“I’m excited about where Anoka Tech wants to go with our Minnesota State Equity 2030 goals and what we want to do with the achievement gap as a state system,” she said. “I want to look at new programs that make sense. I want to empower faculty and staff to be themselves and resilient in challenging times.”
Harding is a Certified Medical Administrative Assistant, Electronic Health Records Specialist, Clinical Medical Assistant and Billing and Coding Specialist. She holds multiple diplomas from Penn Foster Education Services, a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Old Dominion University, and an Ed.D. from Argosy University. She is currently completing a Doctorate in Business Administration at the University of the Potomac.
Additionally, Harding was employed as a Cytotechnologist.
She is an active member of several leadership cohorts including the Postsecondary State CTE Leaders Fellowship at Advance CTE, the AGB Institute for Leadership and Governance in Higher Education and The Elizabeth Kearney Women’s Leadership Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.