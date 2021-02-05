A long-held dream is about to become reality.
And it’s only the first step.
Sensing a need – and holding a deep passion – for cheerleading, a group of parents came together with a vision to put together an organized space for it in the community. This spring, that vision will be available to all as AMP Athletics opens in Coon Rapids.
“The executive officers of the Competition Cheer Spirit Booster Club have wanted to create a program that would provide skill-building classes and encourage a love of the sport of cheerleading for students in grades K-8 in the Coon Rapids area and the surrounding community for a long time,” AMP Athletics vice president Kelley Welf said. “We wanted to offer programs that would be fun and affordable. The five executive officers all had daughters that competed on the competition cheer team at Coon Rapids High School. It was a wonderful experience for their daughters and their families, so they wanted to support the sport of cheer by offering classes and skills training for younger students with the hope that with more training and starting from a younger age, the high school and college teams could be more competitive. Eventually, we hope to have our own competition teams. We have dreamed of this moment for a long time.”
While it was dreamed of for many years, plans to turn that into a reality sped up during the past year. A plan that was all the more challenging, yet rewarding, to accomplish in the midst of a pandemic.
“This has been many years in the making, but things really came together in the last year with the help of our new program director, Kolleen Raymond,” Welf said. “We all have full-time jobs, so it has been hard to get this project off the ground. Kolleen has really made our dream come true. ... We didn’t have a specific date in mind for opening AMP Athletics, but going through this process and having everything come together during the pandemic is pretty surreal. It makes us feel as though our dream was meant to be.”
“Planning to launch this organization has been so exciting,” Raymond said. “Having previously coached at the high school level and within the All Star Cheerleading community, the sport is growing fast and there is definitely a need and an interest in what cheerleading has to offer. The curveball of planning in and around a pandemic has been challenging and a little nerve-wracking, but overall the process has been consistently positive. Seeing everyone’s ideas and creativity come to life has been very inspiring and rewarding!”
Before AMP officially opens full-time, it has gotten off the ground via gaining a following by offering instruction wherever and whenever it can.
“We have been offering some pop-up clinics and classes at Adrenaline Sports in Ramsey while we looked for a space in Coon Rapids,” Welf said. “With the shutdowns in place, we have been offering online classes and some free strength and flexibility videos.”
Now, it is about to have a place of its own. One that offers plenty of structure and technical teaching, while also ample room to exercise and burn off energy.
“We will be offering classes related to the skills and sport of cheerleading: some examples are tumbling, jumps, flexibility, stunting and strength training,” Raymond said. “There will be options for all ages and skill levels from pre-K through 12th grade. In addition to classes, we will be preparing to offer exhibition and competitive cheerleading teams as well. We are very excited to have our athletes see how the different skills (stunting, tumbling, jumps, dance) come together to create a routine! Another fun offering we are excited about is our open gyms. It will be supervised time for youth to come in and work on skills or just burn some energy inside, which we know both parents/guardians and kids will love!”
AMP’s planned opening date is in March, a time anxiously awaited by staff and community members.
“The building we are moving into is undergoing some construction to prepare our specific suite, so as long as that process stays on track we should be on target with launching classes ideally in March,” Raymond said. “It is a huge wave of anticipation and excitement gearing up for the big open. I know it’s been a long time coming to get to this point and now we are down to the nitty-gritty details.
“The feedback from the community has been fantastic. There’s been so much enthusiasm from the local teams and programs, having their support and involvement has been great, since these are the teams that inspired us in the beginning. Youth in the community and their families have also been pumped.”
The leadership group at AMP is hoping that as the sport grows in popularity, it can fulfill a need in the area and grow as well. And achieve a dream of theirs in the process.
“We’ve spent a lot of time narrowing in on what we want our mission and values to be as a program and organization,” Raymond said. “I think a big factor that AMP will offer is community. Though there are individual skills and components throughout the sport of cheerleading (such as tumbling, jumps, flexibility, etc.), a big aspect is the teamwork and collaboration it takes. This is especially true when it comes to stunting skills and the performative/competitive team side of the sport. We have a place for all athletes – it doesn’t matter if you’ve been cheering for years or if you’ve never done it before! It will be an environment that welcomes in everyone and encourages one another, which I think our youth especially need today. Of course we can’t wait to share our passion for the sport and see athletes learn skills and have a blast while doing so!”
