The Service Employees Union International announced that physicians at Allina Health Mercy Hospital filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election.
The doctors seek to organize with Doctors Council SEIU to increase physician input and promote patient-centered healthcare, according to a Feb. 14 press release. Mercy Hospital includes both Unity and Mercy campuses, where physicians wish to collectively bargain over working conditions.
Mercy physicians released a mission statement expressing their intent to partner with Allina Health. Doctors at Allina Mercy and Unity campuses look forward to joining Doctors Council SEIU and taking an active step in shaping the future of the medical field, resident of Doctors Council SEIU Frank Proscia said in the release.
“Doctors are looking to take back our voice and strengthen our input in healthcare,” Proscia said. “We are delighted to welcome Minnesota physicians into our union.”
Allina employees also chimed in on the press release, sharing why they will be voting yes to join the Doctors Council.
“I’m voting to join Doctors Council because I have seen firsthand the impact that unexpected changes in employment conditions and benefits can have on our lives and mental wellbeing,” Internal Medicine MD Alia Sharif said.
Mercy President Jill Ostrem addressed the unionization efforts in a Community Connection newsletter dated Feb. 28, saying she intends to continue communication with employees and listen to their concerns. She also stated that SEIU-represented lab employees intended to strike, but ABC’s requests for further information were not responded to by press time.
“You may have heard that a group of our Allina Health SEIU-represented lab employees plan to picket on our campuses this week,” Ostrem said. “I want you to know that I and the rest of our Mercy Hospital leadership team remain committed to maintaining our culture of collaboration and communication... and ensuring all team members feel they have the support they need for their health and wellness.”
Employed physicians throughout the country continue to discuss organizing efforts with Doctors Council SEIU.
The physician union believes in combating “burnout” and “moral injury” through unionizing, and hopes to find solutions and build bridges with health administrations and communities across the country. Doctors Council SEIU represents physicians spanning across several states and representing all specialties. The physician union has a longstanding history of patient advocacy and collaboration with health systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.