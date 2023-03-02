Mercy hospital

The Service Employees Union International announced that physicians at Allina Health Mercy Hospital filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election.

The doctors seek to organize with Doctors Council SEIU to increase physician input and promote patient-centered healthcare, according to a Feb. 14 press release. Mercy Hospital includes both Unity and Mercy campuses, where physicians wish to collectively bargain over working conditions.

