Allina Health (Mercy Hospital) made a $40,000 donation to the city of Coon Rapids to help pay for new playground equipment at Mercy Park, located directly behind the hospital grounds.

The Coon Rapids City Council March 21 accepted the contribution following a presentation by two representatives from Allina Health’s Courage Kenny Kids that has a clinic in the Mercy Health Care Center adjacent to the hospital.

