Allina Health (Mercy Hospital) made a $40,000 donation to the city of Coon Rapids to help pay for new playground equipment at Mercy Park, located directly behind the hospital grounds.
The Coon Rapids City Council March 21 accepted the contribution following a presentation by two representatives from Allina Health’s Courage Kenny Kids that has a clinic in the Mercy Health Care Center adjacent to the hospital.
The donation for the playground equipment is the result of a partnership between the clinic and city which began a about a year ago and has involved four to five meetings, said Gregg Engle, city parks supervisor.
It will replace the existing playground, which was installed in 1998 and is in need of an upgrade, Engle said.
The new playground will have a rubberized surface as well as components that are specifically geared to kids with challenges and special needs, including wheelchair access, while some of the existing equipment will be retrofitted to be part of the new structure.
Installation of the new playground equipment is expected to take place in July or August.
The total project cost is $232,000 with the city picking up the $192,000 balance from budgeted dollars in the park improvement fund, Engle said.
“We are very thankful that the city is able to help us in our request,” said Sara Rohde, an occupational therapist at the Courage Kenny Kids Clinic and rehabilitation manager at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Mercy Hospital.
The clinic helps kids with all kinds of abilities and disabilities, about 100 to 125 a day, and the new playground equipment will serve these kids as well as their siblings.
The new playground will enable everyone to play together and enjoy the park, both the community and the clinic patients, said Jessica Jacklitch, a physical therapist at Courage Kenny Kids.
“This is really cool,” Mayor Jerry Koch said while looking at a photo of the new playground equipment. “I look forward to a future partnership.”
Council Member Brad Greskowiak thanked Courage Kenny Kids for the collaboration.
“This will be a great addition to the community,” Greskowiak said.
“This is a fabulous partnership,” Council Member Jennifer Geisler said. “It’s the right plan to help kids and a great place to start.”
Council Member Brian Armstrong said he was glad Mercy Park was there when his wife was giving birth to their third child in the hospital and he was in charge of the two older kids.
Engle said the new playground equipment will be geared for the five- to 12-year-old age group, but the city and Courage Kenny Kids are working on adding more components to serve two- to five-year-olds in 2024.
The Courage Kenny Kids staff includes physical and occupational therapists as well as speech pathologists for its specialized pediatric rehabilitation programs for infants to 18 years old, according to its website.
The facility has an indoor gym, therapy kitchen, sensory space, private evaluation and treatment rooms and a soon-to-be learning lab, the website states.
Mercy Park is a small neighborhood park covering some four acres with a ball field, new basketball courts installed in 2022, picnic area and walking trail.
