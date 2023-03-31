The Harbor has kept their monthly food shelf running no matter what the price of eggs may be. As prices continue to fluctuate at the grocery store, the Coon Rapids food shelf has just hit the one-year mark of serving their community.
The Harbor Food Shelf, run by and out of Faith Lutheran Church, held their first distribution March 30, 2022. They nearly crossed their first anniversary when ABC Newspapers caught up with the Harbor for the March 29, 2023, distribution. Faith Lutheran Senior Pastor Kevin Doely shared how the Harbor got their beginnings in the 68-years-running congregation.
“Pre-COVID, we heard of some food insecurities happening at (a local school),” Doely said. “We raised enough money for meals for 70 students for a year. We started thinking about how we could serve the wider community, and we turned an old Sunday school space into what is now the Harbor.”
The Harbor is a part of Faith’s main building. Where there once were several smaller classrooms separated by accordion dividers, there’s now a wide open space filled with folding tables for packing grocery bags and an extended food pantry to store the month’s offerings.
The Harbor takes food donations from Faith’s congregation (their youth members just held a food drive resulting in the most stock the Harbor has had to date), but also works with hunger relief agencies Second Harvest Heartland and The Food Group to get other needed items through food banks and grants. Faith makes sure they’re prepared, as their numbers have grown exponentially over the past year.
“We started with 17 families that first month,” Doely said. “We’re now serving up to 75 families a week, and we’re hoping to be over 100 soon. We’re really surprised at how many people turned out even (during February’s snowstorm).”
Depending on how many are in the family, 75 can translate to some exponentially higher numbers. Harbor Interim Executive Director Lillian Levine estimates that 828 families have been served 3-4 grocery bags in the last 11 months, which translates to 30,000 pounds of food. As Interim Executive Director, Levine is tasked with finding ways to stock the shelves and keep the bags full.
“When we started talking about this in January of 2022, Pastor Kevin called a meeting of interested people together, and we volunteered to be on a Steering Committee,” Levine said. “We had subgroups and subcommittees to learn the rules for a food shelf, places to find food besides the congregation, places to purchase equipment. When we started finding out we couldn’t just run off of donations, my position was created to write and apply to food banks.”
Food banks allow food shelves to purchase groceries at a reduced price, and some like The Food Group offer grants for equipment and expanding services. The Harbor has received two such grants so far. One grant was used to purchase commercial freezers, fridges and an ADA accessible ramp.
This second grant, which the Harbor is currently in the middle of being awarded, will help fund a community garden to provide visitors with fresh produce, along with iPads and a laptop to streamline record keeping.
While the operation has grown over the course of the year, the mission has stayed the same. Lillian’s fellow grant writer, Karry Udvig, shared that the food shelf intends to serve the wider community with respect and to follow Faith’s mission statement of “Loving. Serving. Community.” along the way.
“We identify the people who come through as neighbors, not clients,” Udvig said. “We want to identify the needs of hunger (in our community through regular surveys), but also serve lonely people who experience isolation.”
Faith goes beyond the food shelf to also offer free monthly meals to build a community around hunger relief. They have also started expanding meals and food opportunities surrounding their Sunday services. As members of The Emergency Food Assistance Program, the Harbor is not allowed to explicitly invite neighbors to church events, but they have seen visitors connect with Faith Lutheran on their own accord.
“Our church mission is to love and serve our community, and this is one way to show that,” Doely said. “People experience the food shelf, then people come back and want to know more about our mission.”
Part of the food shelf experience is the large group of volunteers that show up every month to ensure that distribution runs smoothly. It takes about 40 volunteers to fully staff multiple shifts, with jobs including bagging, greeting, directing traffic and bringing bags out to the waiting cars.
Those same volunteers are committed to sending everyone who arrives home with food, regardless of age, race, religion or vehicle (the Harbor has served those on bikes and even on foot). Levine assured that as long as the Harbor has food to give, they will make sure it goes to the people who need it.
“I order food we can comfortably and safely keep, and we’re not worried about giving it all,” Levine said. “We’re a faith-based organization, and we believe we will be helped in that way. Whether that’s the grants we’ve received, the path we’ve taken to get where we are or the learning experience we’ve gone through. We’ve decided we will turn no one away until we run out of food. In our two hour window, that hasn’t happened yet.”
The Harbor opens doors on the last Wednesday of every month from 2:30-4:30 p.m.. To learn more about the Harbor, volunteering or food distribution dates, visit faithlutherancr.org/the-harbor.
