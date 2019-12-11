North Metro Pediatrics — formerly a pediatric-only, sliding-scale clinic in Coon Rapids — will offer full primary care for patients of all ages by the new year.
Neighborhood HealthSource acquired North Metro over the summer. With that acquisition, its new name is Neighborhood HealthSource — North Metro Clinic.
“We’re thrilled to be here,” said Steve Knutson, executive director of Neighborhood HealthSource. “Our missions are so aligned. ... The combination is a really good fit.”
North Metro, 10081 Dogwood St. Suite 100, was established in 2004 as a pediatric-only primary medical care provider. The clinic is operated by nurse practitioners and will now offer care for everyone.
“It’s really convenient because everything is now in one spot,” nurse practitioner Cheri Friedrich said. “It really is for everyone.”
The clinic still provides medical services for a sliding-scale fee for families who aren’t eligible for health coverage. North Metro is the only clinic of this nature in Anoka County.
Prior to the merger, North Metro served 650 patients.
Neighborhood HealthSource operates similarly, with a sliding-scale fee, but it’s a Federally Qualified Health Center, which means it receives funds from the Human Resources and Services Administration.
“Now, with the merger, we can continue to support people in the community who don’t have insurance,” marketing coordinator Nora Poole said.
Sliding-scale fees operate based on a family’s income and the number of people in the family, Poole said.
Families could pay as little as $25 for a visit, even without insurance, which includes any lab work or services a patient may need.
“That makes it really easy for families because it includes everything,” Poole said.
The flat fee keeps medical bills down significantly, according to Connie Blackwell, a nurse practitioner and founder of North Metro Pediatrics.
“Families don’t have to worry about a big emergency room bill,” Blackwell said.
Neighborhood HealthSource’s other three clinics serve about 9,000 patients a year.
A third of North Metro’s patients are uninsured, which is on par with Neighborhood HealthSource’s other clinics, Poole said.
In addition to medical services, North Metro brings a dentist in each month so it can be a one-stop shop for families.
Additionally, North Metro offers evening care so families don’t need to go to urgent care or the emergency room and pay more than they would at the clinic.
Neighborhood HealthSource’s clinics in Minneapolis have more expansive services, Poole said, and it’s hoping to bring those services to Coon Rapids.
North Metro Clinic is now taking calls for all-ages appointments at 763-783-3722.
