Families celebrated Valentine’s Day early together Saturday, Feb. 13, by drawing and coloring pictures at Murzyn Hall in Columbia Heights.
Instructor Giordano Fontana taught parents and their kids to draw a picture of a hedgehog in love with a cactus. Fontana is with the nonprofit Young Rembrandts, an after-school enrichment program that meets weekly to teach children ages 3-12 how to draw to help improve their visual and motor skills.
To learn more about Young Rembrandts, visit youngrembrandts.com. To find upcoming events and classes in Columbia Heights, visit tinyurl.com/ydkytjlw.
