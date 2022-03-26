The 54th annual Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade was again held in Columbia Heights this year Thursday, March 17. The parade included Columbia Heights police officers and firefighters, Irish royalty, Columbia Heights Lions Club members, candy, superheroes, “Ghostbusters” characters, dancers, a marching band, and more.
The Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade marched through the streets of Columbia Heights in traditional fashion Thursday, March 17.
The event, which is co-sponsored by the Columbia Heights Lions Club and Columbia Heights VFW Post 230, was the 54th annual celebration held by the Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association, also known as MSPDA, and the second annual event held in Columbia Heights.
Unlike last year in Columbia Heights, spectators got to line the streets to enjoy the sights of Irish royalty, Irish dancers, bagpipers and more. This year’s parade grand marshal was Columbia Heights City Manager Kelli Bourgeois.
Last year, due to COVID-19 regulations, the parade was held in Columbia Heights in a “reverse parade” drive-thru format, as participants remained in their decorated vehicles and drove through the parade route watching performers on the sidewalk.
Following the parade, spectators attended the Blarney Blast at Murzyn Hall, for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The annual parade is organized by Columbia Heights residents Sean and Judy Clerkin, along with several other Irish-American families from the metro area.
The MSPDA annually awards Irish-American community members in several categories. This year’s Irish-American honorees include Minneapolis police officer Steve Fogarty, Minneapolis firefighter John Hennessy and Anchor Fish & Chips co-owner Kathryn Hayes.
