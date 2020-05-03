"Kate is every coach’s dream player."
Start in lacrosse
“I started playing in seventh grade, but started learning in fifth. I had two neighbors that I really looked up to and both of them played, so I wanted to follow in their footsteps.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about lacrosse is how different it is from my other activities. It’s the sport where I can forget everything going on and just play.”
Favorite part of team
“What I enjoy most about the team is the fact that everyone seems to get along. We’ve always clicked more than my other teams and the girls are great people to be around.”
Top high school lacrosse memory
“My top memory was last year when I scored the winning goal in our section game.”
Coach comment
“Kate is every coach’s dream player,” Columbia Heights girls lacrosse head coach Carrie Trnjanin said. “She always has a positive attitude. Kate is very hardworking, dedicated and extremely coachable. Her work ethic is second to none and she leaves it all on the field. She is a well-rounded player who makes everyone better. We thank Kate for her contributions to the program; Kate’s dedication and contributions have elevated Columbia Heights lacrosse.”
