Aliens, love, pizza and a scientist with a world-altering invention who is obsessed with finding a lost tie.
A production featuring a bit of everything from Earth and beyond comes together with fast-paced laughs and music in Columbia Heights Fine Arts Foundation’s annual production “Short Attention Span Theater” Aug. 12-15 at Columbia Heights High School.
The production is the collection of three individual plays written by local writers in “Space Enough at Last,” “English-ish” and “Love and Pepperoni.”
The production will be directed by board member Lori Wolf, who became associated with CHFAF a few years ago as a props manager for the production of “Steel Magnolias.” She has remained with the foundation ever since, passionate about theater and what the group offers and stands for.
“This past year has been particularly hard for everyone,” Wolf said. “One of the hardest parts for me was the isolation and lack of community. When the opportunity to direct this production presented itself, I was excited to get back to theater and my community again.”
Embracing the concept of an audience with a short attention span, the three different plays offer a chance for the action to move quickly to keep the audience engaged and at the edge of their seats.
“You would think the biggest challenge in this production would be meshing three totally different plays in one cohesive production,” Wolf said. “I would disagree. The name says it all — ‘Short Attention Span Theater.’ We just want to give our community a chance to get out of isolation and have a little fun.
“The true challenge has been in putting together a production in such a short time frame. Until this spring, we did not even know if we were going to be able to put on a production. Time, however, did not stop us.”
In fact, the short timeframe offered a unique opportunity, with a call put out for local writers in the community. The works of Jeff Davis and Megan Gooden will be displayed, providing the thrill of seeing their scripts come to life on their hometown stage.
“This year we are involving the community like never before,” Wolf said. “This year we are showcasing two amazing local writers. This will be the first time they will see any of their work performed on stage in front of a live audience. CHFAF gave me a chance a few years ago and now I am a part of that community. Now I get to help CHFAF give others the same opportunity.”
“I’ve never written a play before, but I always thought it would be fun, and I was right! It was very cool for The Columbia Heights Fine Arts Foundation to put out an open call to local writers for submissions,” Jeff Davis said. “Writers and readers always have a connection, but it’s a long-distance relationship because readers are usually reading far away and silently to themselves. These last few weeks, I’ve been able to watch the actors in rehearsal. It was very bizarre seeing the words I plunked out on my computer coming to life in the real world. This is a group of talented people who love the arts.”
CHFAF also did a show with three separate one acts back in 2016 — “A Night of Romantic Comedy.” With time short to gain rights to a show this year, the idea to put together a similar production based on local writers’ works came to life.
“Although the one acts were from known plays, the audience really embraced the diversity,” CHFAF board member Kim Davis said. “This year we were up against time constraints and getting rights to any play would prove difficult. The idea of using one acts from local writers came up, and it made a lot of sense.”
There will also be an emcee hosting the show with musical interludes between acts.
The joy of being back on the stage is palpable, with everyone involved eager to be back after having to cancel the annual production in 2020.
“As a foundation, we board members had continued to meet regularly through Zoom,” Kim Davis said. “We were all getting antsy about getting back to the theater. We had never showcased local writers before, and I could see us doing it again. The talent that is here locally is phenomenal. Everyone brings to this production an energy that we hope spills out to the audience. We are all happy to be doing live theater again.”
The show is geared for a wide range of audiences, with all encouraged to come out and enjoy a return to theater.
“You can even come in your sweatpants if you want,” Wolf said. “Just get off the couch and come share some laughs with our community.”
The Columbia Heights Fine Arts Foundation is a nonprofit theater that has been in operation for 10 years. It supports the arts locally and provides scholarships in the arts to qualifying high school seniors.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 12-14, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. All shows are in the newly remodeled Columbia Heights High School Performing Arts Center.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit chfaf.wordpress.com or call producer Jon Rehlander at 612-968-1088 or director Lori Wolf at 651-525-1843.
