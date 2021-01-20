A new small-scale gym and fitness club may be coming to Columbia Heights later this year.
On Jan. 11 the Columbia Heights City Council unanimously approved a first reading of a zoning ordinance amendment allowing for health and fitness clubs of 4,000 square feet or less in the limited business district. The council then approved a conditional use permit for Rocky’s Gym, which will be located in an existing 3,510-square-foot building at 700 40th Ave. NE.
The applicant, Amrish Patel, is planning to convert the multi-tenant building into a “boutique gym,” where members will have access to one-on-one training, small group classes and cardio and weight machines.
Patel said Rocky’s Gym also plans to host fitness classes, including yoga, in the adjacent Huset Park. He said the gym will be aimed at attracting a “higher-end clientele.”
In discussing the zoning ordinance amendment, City Council Member John Murzyn Jr. asked Community Development Director Aaron Chirpich why a health club would have different limitations on size from a retail location in the limited business district.
“Within the limited business district, there’s a limitation on retail sales area within any given business,” Chirpich said. “The nexus behind that is really related to parking in many ways, so what is the equation for retail sales, parking demand and how much of an area in a building do you want to be eligible for retail sales to drive traffic to the site? ... It’s a direct way to try and scale the people coming to the site.”
City Council Member Connie Buesgens expressed her full support for the zoning ordinance amendment and Rocky’s Gym in general.
“I’m very excited about this business coming into 40th Avenue to bring more life into that street,” Buesgens said. “I know there has been talk for years about trying to liven up this street with a mix of residential and business, and this is a unique, independently owned business, so I’m very excited about them moving in.”
City staff did have a concern about parking. Rocky’s Gym is planning on having 14 off-street parking stalls, but city staff recommends 21 parking stalls.
Patel said he’s working with the nearby Greater Life Church to secure a rental agreement for several more parking stalls. Chirpich recommended the agreement be approved by the city attorney before issuing the conditional use permit.
Rocky’s Gym will also have bike racks, Patel said.
Patel requested in his conditional use application that the gym be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week with training and classes occurring mainly during normal business hours. He said members would have access to the building 24 hours a day via a key fob.
“It gives people that flexibility to come in whenever they want to,” Patel said.
Patel said Rockey’s Gym would not be staffed at all times, but that surveillance would be running at all times.
Chirpich said staff recommended a limitation on business hours due to residential properties being in the area. The Planning Commission recommended the gym be closed between midnight and 5 a.m.
“I welcome this type of a facility in the city ... but I do have concerns about it,” said City Council Member Kt Jacobs, who lives on Monroe Street Northeast, a block away from the building Rocky’s Gym will occupy.
Jacobs listed numerous concerns about Rocky’s Gym, such as the proposed 24-hours of operation, how clients would be removed from the property if the gym had restricted hours and no staff was present, setback issues, traffic and safety concerns with the nearby Monroe Street NE being a one-way, how many parking stalls are available on site, the congestion of the parking spaces along the wall of the gym that could create a traffic hazard with vehicles backing out, the pending agreement with securing parking stalls from an off site location, whether the vehicles of the “higher-end clientele” would fit in the parking stalls and safety concerns about a bus stop with uncontrolled pedestrian parking being located adjacent to the gym.
“I would love to be able to walk down the block and participate in a workout,” Jacobs said. “I wonder if this is the right spot to do that because of the parking issues. I think it might be better, more appropriate in another area.”
Chirpich said in terms of parking and traffic concerns that realistically “it will not be without those periodic issues.”
Buesgens said she had no issues with parking, saying there’s a significant amount of street parking. She also said the 24-hour access would attract all types of customers with different schedules and would scatter when they come and go from the gym.
“I say welcome to Columbia Heights,” Buesgens said. “I think this is a great business you’re bringing to our city.”
Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula asked Patel how many clients would hypothetically be on the property during the late-night hours if the gym were open 24-hours. Patel said “a handful” estimating anywhere from one to five members.
“I’m very excited to see a fitness center come to the city,” Márquez Simula said.
Jacobs told Patel that she’s against the 24-hour access due to her concerns because it’s near residential properties.
City Council Member Nick Novitsky said he was in support of having Rocky’s Gym closed between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., given its proximity to a residential area.
Murzyn agreed.
The conditional use permit was approved 4-1, with Jacobs dissenting. The gym must be closed between midnight and 5 a.m., and the permit is contingent on approval of a parking agreement with Greater Life Church.
The permit is also contingent on approval of the second reading of the zoning ordinance amendment, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25.
