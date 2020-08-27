A new way to form a connection with nature and to foster a love of language is coming to Columbia Heights this fall.
Building upon a successful program put into place this summer for youth, the Columbia Heights Library and Parks and Recreation Department have partnered to introduce Poems in the Parks beginning Sept. 10.
“We’ve been thinking of creative ways to provide programs and promote literacy in the community during the pandemic,” said Cortni O’Brien, city of Columbia Heights adult services librarian. “Poems in the Parks offers an opportunity to read, explore the city parks and maintain social distance, all at the same time.”
The idea is a spin on something Columbia Heights has put in place for younger readers, expanding to reach all ages.
“The idea for Poems in the Parks emerged from a program that the library is already doing for youth, and that program is called Story Strolls,” O’Brien said. “Through Story Strolls, we display the pages of one entire children’s picture book throughout the park for young readers. Poems in the Parks is a grown up version of Story Strolls, but of course, both programs are for everyone in the community to enjoy.”
There are currently four events planned for the fall, with three poems on display at each event. Included are: Sept. 10, Bird Poems (Sullivan Park); Sept. 24, Poems of Autumn (La Belle Park); Oct. 8, Wildlife Poems (La Belle Park); and Oct. 22, October Poems (Huset West).
Large signboards featuring nature-inspired poems will be placed along the trail, providing a chance to explore local city parks and ponder classic poems simultaneously. The hope is to continue the program in future years as well, with residents perhaps turning in writings of their own.
“We hope that people will be surprised and delighted to read poems about nature while exploring nature,” O’Brien said. “We also hope that people might be inspired to write their own nature poetry! It would be wonderful to do a Poems in the Parks event comprised of poems by local writers.”
Poems will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
