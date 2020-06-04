An adult male pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday, June, in Columbia Heights.
At 9:54 p.m., officers from the Columbia Heights Police Department and Allina EMS responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of 42nd Avenue Northeast and Central Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. The crash was reported by an uninvolved third party who had passed by the scene.
Officers learned the victim, an adult male pedestrian, had been struck in the roadway by a Toyota Camry in the northbound lanes of Central Avenue Northeast. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota Camry has been identified as a 21-year-old male from Columbia Heights. The driver stopped and is cooperating with law enforcement. It is believed that alcohol is not a contributing factor in the crash.
Detectives with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the identity of the victim and the cause of the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol is also involved in crash reconstruction.
The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information will be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.