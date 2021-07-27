The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced July 22 that a Robbinsdale man has been charged with 18 felonies for tax-related violations associated with his Columbia Heights business between 2016 and 2020.
According to the complaint, Creed Alan Smith owes more than $44,300 in unpaid tax, penalties and interest.
From March 2016 to September 2020, Smith did not file sales and use tax returns and pay sales taxes for his business, Creed Tree Care, LLC, for several quarters, according to the charges. The company is based in Columbia Heights.
According to the Better Business Bureau, Creed’s Tree Care LLC is not accredited, has been operating for five years, and currently has an A+ rating.
From 2016 to 2019, Smith also did not file individual income tax returns and failed to pay income tax on his earned income, according to the Department of Revenue.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
The charges include five felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns; five felony counts of failing to pay sales and use tax; four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns; and four felony counts of failing to pay income tax.
Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195, call toll-free at 1-800-657-3500, or email tax.fraud@state.mn.us.
