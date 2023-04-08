Columbia Heights Public Schools’ North Park School for Innovation students participated in their Kids Heart Challenge assembly on Friday, March 17, at the school in Fridley to celebrate raising $6,778.

The top fundraisers from each grade received medals and were able to compete against their teachers in a relay race around the gym.

