North Park School for Innovation held its annual Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser where students raised $6,778 for the American Heart Association. Students celebrated by relay races against their teachers, renaming the school gym, and staff members participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
North Park School for Innovation held its annual Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser where students raised $6,778 for the American Heart Association. Students celebrated by relay races against their teachers, renaming the school gym, and staff members participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
North Park School for Innovation held its annual Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser where students raised $6,778 for the American Heart Association. Students celebrated by relay races against their teachers, renaming the school gym, and staff members participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools
North Park School for Innovation held its annual Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser where students raised $6,778 for the American Heart Association. Students celebrated by relay races against their teachers, renaming the school gym, and staff members participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Columbia Heights Public Schools’ North Park School for Innovation students participated in their Kids Heart Challenge assembly on Friday, March 17, at the school in Fridley to celebrate raising $6,778.
The top fundraisers from each grade received medals and were able to compete against their teachers in a relay race around the gym.
The North Park School for Innovation students had a goal of $5,000 raised. Some of the school’s staff members volunteered to let students do the ice bucket challenge on stage while sitting in blow-up swimming pools.
The gym was full of cold water, ice, chants, cheers and laughter as the students enjoyed the entertainment of some very cold North Park School for Innovation staff members. The student who raised the most money was also able to rename the school gym for the year. It is now the “No Fitness Limit” gym for the year.
The Kids Heart Challenge is an American Heart Association challenge that focuses on teaching students the importance of eating healthy and exercising to maintain good heart health. All donations raised go to the American Heart Association to help kids facing heart-health issues. North Park School for Innovation Physical Education teacher Vicki Denzer has been running the challenge at the school since 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.