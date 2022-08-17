Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula is hosting a bilingual monarch butterfly celebration at 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, to celebrate the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, which the mayor signed.
The celebration will be in Spanish and English. It will include food trucks, games, traditional Mexican dance and music, an “Encanto” dance party, a monarch costume parade, and an opportunity to learn more about how people can help monarch butterflies. If dressing up for fun events suits you, come dressed as a butterfly or as a pollinator.
The event will take place at Sullivan Lake Park, 721 51st Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.
Monarch butterflies migrate in early October every year nearly 2,500 miles south from Minnesota to Mexico for the winter.
Monarchs can be found throughout the United States, but their numbers are dramatically decreasing - a decline of nearly 99% for western populations due to habitat loss, agricultural practices and development.
During this event, participants will learn how they can help the monarch butterflies and how to create a pollinator-friendly area.
If you can’t make it to the event, here are some ways on how you can help our monarch butterflies:
• Plant Milkweed.
• Plant Monarch-friendly plants in your yard.
• Plant pollinator-friendly plants in pots on balconies and other small areas.
• Rent a garden plot.
• Reduce the size of your grass lawn and replace it with native blooming plants.
