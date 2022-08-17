Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula is hosting a bilingual monarch butterfly celebration at 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, to celebrate the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, which the mayor signed.

The celebration will be in Spanish and English. It will include food trucks, games, traditional Mexican dance and music, an “Encanto” dance party, a monarch costume parade, and an opportunity to learn more about how people can help monarch butterflies. If dressing up for fun events suits you, come dressed as a butterfly or as a pollinator.

