A man accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Columbia Heights earlier this year was sentenced to more then five years in prison Dec. 13.
Thomas Rumbah Acquoi, 21, of Little Canada, was convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery and given five years and nine months in prison with credit for 192 days served.
Acquoi pleaded guilty to the charge in May.
On Oct. 25 Edward Uriah Roberts, 20, of Woodbury, was convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery and is serving 10 years probation with credit for 146 days served. Roberts was fined $300.
Columbia Heights police were dispatched to T-Mobile, 4400 Central Ave., at 8:18 p.m. Jan. 3 for an armed robbery, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers learned two men, later identified as Acquoi and another only referred to as “DJ,” zip tied several people in the back room and ordered an employee to open the safe. One of them pistol whipped the employee when he wasn’t opening the safe quickly enough, causing a bump on the front of his head and bleeding on the back of his head, according to the complaint. Acquoi and DJ took cellphones and cash before fleeing the store according to the complaint.
One phone taken had GPS capabilities, so T-Mobile used the GPS signal to track and locate Acquoi and Edward Uriah Roberts in Eagan, according to the complaint.
Police found Acquoi and Roberts in a vehicle in Eagan with multiple cellphones.
In a later statement, Roberts said he and Acquoi picked up DJ in Oakdale, according to the complaint.
DJ told the two of a plan to rob the T-Mobile store, and Acquoi showed Roberts how to get to the store on his phone, according to the complaint.
Upon arrival, Acquoi and DJ changed into dark clothes, and Roberts parked in an alley nearby. Roberts said DJ and Acquoi then went into the store.
After the robbery, Roberts dropped off DJ before police found him and Acquoi in Eagan, according to the complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.