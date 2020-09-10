Demolition on the 3986 Central Ave. NE, office building in Columbia Heights started Tuesday, Sept. 8, to make way for the construction of a new City Hall and a larger mixed-use development.
On Sept. 23, 2019, the Columbia Heights City Council voted in favor of building a new 20,000 square-foot City Hall as part of a vertical mixed-use development at 3989 Central Ave. NE.
The demolition of the office building and its adjacent parking ramp at 950 40th Ave. was approved July 13.
The new city hall will be owned by Columbia Heights, like a condominium, but it will be part of a larger private development.
