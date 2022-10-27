In Columbia Heights Current Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula is facing Cliff Johnson in the general election after the two received more votes than challenger Michael P. Ahrens.
Simula received 1,804 votes, or 68%; Johnson received 614 votes or 23.24% and Ahrens trailed with 235 or 8.8%
Amáda Márquez Simula
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I am the candidate for equality, fight nepotism, and am committed to representing everyone. I’m the city’s first elected person of color and representation matters! I don’t wait for concerns. I hold regular meetings with organizers and faith leaders across many cultures.
I have insights and leadership experience that make me uniquely positioned to continue serving as your Mayor. I know how to get things done by leveraging the talents of our city staff, organizations, and community volunteers.
As a Mayor who connects with other elected officials in our region and state, I’m an active member of the Regional Council of Mayors, where I have led presentations on Race Equity. I’m a member of the Transportation Policy Committee, the Metropolitan Agencies Policy Committee and the MN Cities Climate Caucus.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
I believe the city can do more to lessen our carbon footprint. A sustainability commission would help guide our city in this endeavor. We can make our budget reflect the values of our community by making sure we are planning for the parks, community buildings, and amenities we need. We can continually improve and find more ways to listen and communicate with ALL community members, even through language and cultural differences. We can work to provide internet connectivity to everyone in Columbia Heights. We can work to strengthen renter and tenant rights. We can look at more ways to support our businesses. Make sure our senior citizens are staying connected. Improve the safety of our streets and sidewalks by finding creative ways to ensure our safety as we travel through our neighborhoods. Continue to support our public safety department and our social workers. Finally, the diversity of our commission, boards, and all city operations could reflect our community’s many cultures and backgrounds.
Cliff Johnson
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I have a long and rich history with the city. I am a landlord, a member of the Charter Commission, and block captain. I have served on an HOA board, which is like running a small city. We have to make tough decisions on budget issues.
I am independent and a problem solver. I will hold myself, as well as those I work with, to the highest standards.
I’ll strive to make Columbia Heights a welcoming place for all. You can count on me to be relatable, honest and dependable. I look forward to working with the residents and businesses regarding their concerns and ideas. I am the only true nonpartisan, independent candidate in the race for Columbia Heights Mayor.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
1. Rental properties being a city issue in how they are managed.
I will try to implement much better oversight of rental properties, and how they are managed, as well as more discerning development plans for the future.
2. City services such as garbage and recycling are an issue. I will work to raise quality, timeliness, and accessibility for contracted services.
3. Increasing costs and taxes.
There are many ideas being bandied around from current members of the council, as well as my opponent that are going to cost money. I will do everything in my power to keep taxes as low as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.