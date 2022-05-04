Feature

Fridley-Heights softball seniors Ajaraye Winkelman and Ka’Mya Crutchfield

Ajaraye Winkelman

Start in softball

At 12 years old — my cousin is the person who inspired me to play softball.

Best part of sport

The team and all the laughs we have together.

Most challenging part

Adapting to playing new positions, like center field, because it is more work and learning a new position can always be difficult.

Best part of team

We tend to have a lot of fun and laugh a lot.

Top softball memory

When Ka’Mya and I started playing softball together.

Future

Attend the University of Houston in the fall to pursue the dream of becoming a veterinarian.

Ka’Mya Crutchfield

Start in softball

At 11 — always wanted to play baseball until I found out I could play softball.

Best part of sport

Because the team can be like family and they are always there to help each other out and have fun.

Most challenging part

Trying to not overthink when mistakes are made.

Favorite position

Third base because it’s the hot spot and it is the first position I ever learned how to play.

Top softball memory

Summer ball team trip up to Bemidji — lots of laughs and inside jokes were made that weekend.

Future

Attend Arizona State University and major in Psychology.

