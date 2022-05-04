Winkelman
Fridley-Heights softball seniors Ajaraye Winkelman and Ka’Mya Crutchfield
Ajaraye Winkelman
Start in softball
At 12 years old — my cousin is the person who inspired me to play softball.
Best part of sport
The team and all the laughs we have together.
Most challenging part
Adapting to playing new positions, like center field, because it is more work and learning a new position can always be difficult.
Best part of team
We tend to have a lot of fun and laugh a lot.
Top softball memory
When Ka’Mya and I started playing softball together.
Future
Attend the University of Houston in the fall to pursue the dream of becoming a veterinarian.
Ka’Mya Crutchfield
At 11 — always wanted to play baseball until I found out I could play softball.
Because the team can be like family and they are always there to help each other out and have fun.
Trying to not overthink when mistakes are made.
Favorite position
Third base because it’s the hot spot and it is the first position I ever learned how to play.
Summer ball team trip up to Bemidji — lots of laughs and inside jokes were made that weekend.
Attend Arizona State University and major in Psychology.
