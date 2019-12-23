The feature
A varsity player since his sophomore year, a season the Hylanders went to state, as well as an honor student, senior Jordan Jones is an all-around leader for the Columbia Heights boys basketball team. In an undefeated 5-0 start, Jones has averaged 21.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Start in basketball
“I started playing in fifth grade. I started playing because my mom wanted me to have something to do during the winter.”
Enjoy most about basketball
“Basketball allows me to be myself. It gives me an outlet to free myself and not worry about anything that is going on in my life.”
Favorite part of team
“We joke around a lot, which makes being around each other fun and gives us better chemistry on and off the court.”
Enjoy most about position
“I love being a big role on our team, being somebody both my coaches and teammates believe in.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Basketball, in my opinion, is the most skilled sport. You not only need to have a nice skill set, but you need to be in shape, and that is something my coaches make an emphasis on.”
Top high school basketball memory
“My favorite memory so far is easily going to the state tournament my sophomore year. The feeling of being one of the top teams in the state is something you just cannot forget. Sophomore year also made me understand what it takes to be great and play at the highest level possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.