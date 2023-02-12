Rep. Matt Norris hit the ground running for his district - and all of Minnesota. As the state director of Clean Water Action, I’ve seen him in action. He has been a thoughtful leader who isn’t afraid to listen and learn as he advocates for a healthier community.
Norris is carrying HF 742, which would end the use of PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals, created in the 1940s to add water proof, nonstick, and stain resistance qualities to everyday items, have been linked to a variety of illnesses including cancer, infertility and liver damage. PFAS have been found in mother’s cord blood, 100% of the breast milk samples tested, whale blubber, sludge farmers use on crops and even in orange juice.
Firefighters have testified to their increased risk of cancer and other illnesses partly because of their close contact with PFAS foam. In 2019, a law was passed banning the use of PFAS in foam for training and testing purposes. This bill will expand this prohibition. Eleven other states have enacted PFAS foam bans.
PFAS are called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down over time. These chemicals enter water and our bodies through leaching into groundwater via landfills, manufacturer disposal methods and by direct contact with products.
By banning PFAS in firefighting foam, we are saving time, taxpayer dollars and lives. PFAS are an old technology that we no longer need. When PFAS foam is discharged, it enters groundwater as it leaches into the ground, and in some cases it flows directly into water sources. From there, it enters our drinking water, taints fish, and enters sludge that is then used on crops.
PFAS is costing Minnesota millions of dollars. We are paying to clean up PFAS, but at the same time we are dumping more into the state. We keep chasing our tail - paying to clean up a mess that we keep making.
I am grateful that Norris is working to not only protect our first responders, but all of our health. Together, we will build a stronger, safer, healthier Minnesota.
Avonna Starck
Fridley
Editor’s note: Rep. Norris represents district 32B, which is comprised mostly of the city of Blaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.