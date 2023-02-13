Friends Albert Hong and Claire Xiong roast marshmallows at Columbia Heights’ SnowBLAST festival Feb. 4 at Huset Park.
Michelle Donovan helps hold up her son Henry as he rides a pony Feb. 4 at Columbia Heights’ SnowBLAST festival Feb. 4 at Huset Park.
Brothers Caleb, left, and Liam Henderson climb and play on a large snowbank.
Kids play hockey on a frozen rink.
Families enjoyed a day outdoors in the winter weather at the third annual Columbia Heights SnowBLAST festival returned Saturday, Feb 4, in Huset Park.
The three-hour winter event debuted in 2021 as part of the city’s 100th anniversary celebration and was brought back this year by popular demand.
Activities included an open skating rink, free pony rides for kids, sledding, s’mores station, fire pits, snowshoeing and free hot beverages.
SnowBLAST was a community effort and received help from city of Columbia Heights staff and relied heavily on volunteer support and contributions from community groups and organizations.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.