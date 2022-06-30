A 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights in March pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Wednesday, June 22, in Anoka County Juvenile Court.
Damico Jamal-Toyko High, now 17, admitted that he picked up a handgun and, without checking to see if the gun was loaded, pulled the trigger while pointing the gun at the victim, according to a press release from the Anoka County Attorney’s Office. The case is deemed an extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution, meaning High will receive a sentence in juvenile court, along with an adult prison sentence, the release explains. He will serve the prison sentence if he does not fulfill the juvenile sentence.
Juvenile sentences work differently than those of adults. In EJJ cases, the final decision as to sentence disposition is made by probation and court officials in the county.
In this instance, High will be transferred to Hennepin County, which will determine how long he will stay in a juvenile correctional facility, and the length and conditions of probation based on recommendations from Anoka County, the release states.
He will not have to serve a 57-month adult prison sentence as long as High meets the requirements of the Hennepin County juvenile disposition.
The Anoka County Attorney’s Office charged him by juvenile delinquency petition and sought to have him certified as an adult.
The certification request will be rescinded if Hennepin County approves the plea agreement and issues the disposition.
