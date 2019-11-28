The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is coming to Columbia Heights once again.
On Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Lions Park on the corner of 37th Avenue and Stinson Avenue, the train is expected to arrive at 8 p.m.
A half-hour concert, featuring Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prscott, will take place upon arrival. The show can be viewed only from the north sides of the track.
The event is open to the public and free, but attendees are asked to bring food or financial donations to East Side Neighborhood Services Metro Food Programs.
Attendees cannot park at local businesses and the intersection of 37th and Stinson will be closed. Drivers are asked to park on neighboring streets.
