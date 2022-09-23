Nuclear accidents in Columbia Heights? Thankfully no, but citizens can rest assured the Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Civil Support Team has their back in a wide range of emergencies.
This past Tuesday, Sept. 20, the 55th Civil Support Team participated in an evaluation exercise intended to train its members in identifying hazardous materials, minimizing exposure and working with local agencies to avert the potential crisis.
One of the biggest reasons for these drills is to create working relationships between the CST and local agencies so they can better communicate with each other when the operations cease being drills and turn into the real thing, Incident Commander Michael Rogney said, noting that this particular run was focused more on instruction than grading.
“This is not so much an evaluation, but a collaborative training event,” Rogney said. “This is an opportunity for the CST to train with responders who they will assist in a real-world event. The better they know each other, the better they can operate.”
This training event will be followed by another in the spring, where the CST will be given less outside direction and be evaluated with a definitive list of tasks to complete. Tuesday, however, was a time to learn and work together.
“Be smart, be deliberate with what you do,” site safety officer Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Sandin said to the gathered CST. “We want to be swift but we want to be safe, there’s no need for injuries. Remember, this is training.”
The Minneapolis Fire Department received a pre-planned call that a group of executives at Columbia Heights Membrane Filtration Plant smelled something unusual, followed by headaches and difficulty breathing. The MFD entered with a Hazmat team and extracted the executives, but when their state worsened, the CST was called in.
The CST set up their mobile command centers and sent in a team in Hazmat suits to identify where the now-supposed radioactive materials were coming from. A briefcase near the door revealed a makeshift disbursal device and highly radioactive material was found at the end of a series of wires and tubes.
This was all, of course, simulated and expected, but not far off from the situations and procedures the CST could expect to see in a real world situation. Observer-controller-trainer Dave Yandon explained how the CST had a hand in planning this training so they can learn the procedures they’re most interested in knowing.
“The kinds of scenarios that they’d like to see were given by the team, as a sort of way to learn looking from the outside in,” Yandon said. “For the (spring evaluation), they will know the geographic location but not the building layout or scenario. We give feedback during this training, but we stay pretty close-mouthed for the evaluation.”
Throughout the training, the relationships between agencies were stressed time and time again, with no one agency being deemed more important than the other. Each agency is there to perform a role and assist wherever possible.
“We don’t ever want to come in and ‘take over’ an event,” Yandon said. “The incident commander is always the incident commander. We just try to complete the objectives that are already laid out. If a department exhausts its resources, if they’re beyond the scope or if there’s multiple events and are absolutely needed, that’s what we’re here for.”
Although a CST is not as familiar to most civilians as other military teams might be, each state has a CST that is under the call of the governor, but they can also be called up to federal emergencies in the area. Each team is made up of 22 full-time members from the Army, National Guard, and Air Guard.
Although their work can seem behind the scenes, they are ready to respond to any calls concerning biological, chemical or toxic materials, as well as weapons of mass destruction. Their experience and equipment means they can handle just about any situation, so long as they can work together with those already on-scene.
“The CST has equipment that rivals the very best hazmat teams on the planet,” Yandon said, then turning his attention to the 55th CST and MFD. “The tech and experience they bring, especially working with this incident commander, is second to none. You develop a professional and personal relationship with them. You know the names of their families and how they’re doing but when it’s time to get to work it’s time to work.”
CST hazmat team of Tech Sergeant Jordan Priess and Mitchell Severson successfully located the briefcase and contained and decontaminated the site and the training was over, a job well done. While the team got plenty of valuable training, the most apparent lesson learned was teamwork, a sentiment that each person on-site shared
“One of the most important things we do here is maintain relationships with agency partners,” Recon NCO and near-decade member of the CST Larkin Adey said. “We need to come together to solve issues from time to time, especially when complex situations present themselves. We’ll always be here to support.”
