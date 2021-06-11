The theater departments from Fridley High School as well as Columbia Heights High School and Columbia Academy were recognized with several awards for their spring productions. The honors were awarded by Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight Education, which supports and honors Minnesota high school students and programs focused on musical theater.
To earn Spotlight Education awards, evaluators attend participating schools’ musical theatre productions to critique performances in several categories: movement, vocal, and acting technique for ensemble; execution of the technical aspects of the production; and individual performances.
Fridley High School’s production of “All Shook Up” earned the following Spotlight Education Awards:
Outstanding: Overall Production; Student Orchestra; Run Crew; Overall Technical Team; Light and Sound Crew.
Honorable Mention: Achievement in Musical Theatre; Overall Performance; Ensemble Performance; Vocal Performance; Costume Crew.
Individual Honors: Outstanding Performance in Leading Role: Lulu Schirmacher as Natalie; Outstanding in Technical Leadership: Cohen Kappenman, Deck Captain.
Honorable Mention in Supporting Role: Tyler Herder as Dennis; Helen Riddle as Lorraine; Cassady Callahan as Sandra; and Ryken Farr as Jim.
Honorable Mention in Technical Leadership: Ethan Andler, Board Operator; Evaluator Shout-out: Tim Yocum.
The Columbia Heights High School and Columbia Academy production of “Wizard of Oz” earned the following Spotlight Education Awards:
Overall Production, Honorable Mention; Ensemble Performance, Honorable Mention; Overall Technical Team, Outstanding; Light and Sound Crew, Outstanding; Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, Sophie Kuether as Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz; Honorable Mention in a Leading Role, Jeremiah Taris-Pierce as Zeke/Lion; Honorable Mention in a Leading Role, Lily Kleinschmit as Scarecrow/Hunk; Outstanding in Technical Leadership, Renee Demars Dehn as Board Operator; Outstanding in Technical Leadership, Amara Thompson as Board Operator; Evaluator Shout-Out, Mathias Wheeler; Evaluator Shout-Out, Yuli Cordova-Quizhpi; Evaluator Shout-Out, Loulou Sadrant.
“The Spotlight awards are the pinnacle of recognition for high school musical theater in the State of Minnesota,” said Fridley’s Auditorium and Events Coordinator Dan Wold. “The All Shook Up cast and crew created a magical performance in spite of a challenging year, and we are proud of our students for earning this well-deserved recognition.”
“I am so proud of all of the hard work that our CHPS students put into this production,” said Columbia Academy Theater Teacher Tara Lorence, who directed the joint production. “With all of the challenges that this past year has brought, they persevered and put on an amazing show!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.