In Columbia Heights, Rachel James, Justice Spriggs, Nick Novitsky and John Murzyn are facing off for two spots on the City Council. Nick Novitsky participated in our primary, but he did not respond to our general election questionnaire after multiple email requests. Murzyn responded to neither our primary or general election questionnaires.
The four were narrowed down from seven candidates during the August primary. James received 1,427 votes; Spriggs received 1,229, Novitsky received 942 and Murzyn received 827. The bottom three, Brook G. Ross. Mohamed Aden and Ali A Farah all received less than 200 votes.
Rachel James
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I am the best candidate for City Council because with positivity, energy and optimism, I show up to activate progress on issues I care about. I’ve made Columbia Heights my home for the past 12 years my husband and two children. I am a leader in our community serving as a minister at First Lutheran Church, as an appointed commissioner with the Parks and Recreation Commission, and as a Girl Scout volunteer. I’ve led the Central Avenue Clean-ups with HeightsNEXT, hosted the Community Iftar Dinner and organized groups to volunteer at SACA
Food Shelf and Crestview Homes. I am experienced in advocating for our diverse communities as a member of the Multicultural Advisory Committee of Columbia Heights Police Department.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area?
Livability: Our city has wonderful parks - we need to fully fund them, increase access and usability. You can count on me to work toward soccer fields, skate parks, and updated infrastructure. We need to expand housing development and sustainability initiatives.
Business Development: Make Columbia Heights more competitive and reduce family tax burden with smart, new
development. Let’s be bold and efficient in the management of zoning and licensing.
Transportation: Work with MnDOT to make Central Ave safer and more beautiful. We need to be a full partner in making Hwy 65 truly work for our community. I would also advocate for expanded public transportation infrastructure, including sidewalks, bike lanes and trails.
Justice Spriggs
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
My medical education uniquely positions me to tackle the challenges Columbia Heights faces head-on. Not only do I have a background in medicine, science, and making data-driven decisions, my training is rooted in being an effective listener and communicator. As City Council
Members, we can have our own priorities and ideas, but our policies should be driven by what our constituents want. Working with patients, I have seen how inadequate public transportation, rising costs of housing, cuts to vital resources, lack of good-paying jobs, and many other issues impact their health and wellbeing - all issues we should be continuously working to improve in Heights.
As a young person of color running for office, I will bring a unique perspective to the Council that is not currently being represented. I am a firm believer that our government works best when we have all segments of our community at the decision table.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Columbia Heights is a fantastic place to live, but the city should be making more short and long-term investments that set the city up for success. This includes investing in our public infrastructure of roads, sidewalks, and building repairs, and social infrastructure of programs, parks, and other amenities that make Heights a destination city, including advocating for a safe and accessible Central Ave.
We should also be working every day to make our local government open, honest, and accessible. Our residents deserve a local government that will always work for them and treat them with dignity and respect, and one that is upfront about the current affairs of Heights.
As a city, we should prioritize bringing more diverse voices to the table, whether it is them reaching out to their officials, being members of our boards and commissions, or even running for office. We can talk about wanting diversity in our district and government, but we must actually take measurable action to engage all of our residents. We can and should be continuously reaching out to our diverse community members to build partnerships and assess their questions and concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.