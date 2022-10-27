In Columbia Heights, Rachel James, Justice Spriggs, Nick Novitsky and John Murzyn are facing off for two spots on the City Council. Nick Novitsky participated in our primary, but he did not respond to our general election questionnaire after multiple email requests. Murzyn responded to neither our primary or general election questionnaires.

The four were narrowed down from seven candidates during the August primary. James received 1,427 votes; Spriggs received 1,229, Novitsky received 942 and Murzyn received 827. The bottom three, Brook G. Ross. Mohamed Aden and Ali A Farah all received less than 200 votes.

CHVotersGuide(L)Rachel James.jpg
Spriggs

Spriggs 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.