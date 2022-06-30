A Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to a sextortion scheme that targeted minors through social media and an online gaming forum
Anderson pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 29 before U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort, the , announced U.S. Attorney’s office announced in a June 29 Press release. Anderson was ordered to remain in detention pending his sentencing hearing on Oct. 25.
From April 1, 2016, to Aug. 20, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s office said that Anderson used an online gaming forum that he owned to groom minors for child pornography and engage in sexual activity with him by providing in-game perks, privileges and other gifts.
This case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
Click on the “resources” tab for information about Internet safety education.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Erie County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Waterloo Regional Police Service in Ontario, Canada.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Miranda Dugi is prosecuting the case.
