Two men have been charged in a federal criminal complaint for an alleged carjacking involving a robbery and holding a victim at gunpoint in Columbia Heights.

According to court documents, on Feb. 14, in Anoka County, Jamel Timothy Funchess, 18, and T’Shawn Teon Palton, 21, took a motor vehicle from the vehicle’s owner, by force, violence, and intimidation, with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm.

