Two men have been charged in a federal criminal complaint for an alleged carjacking involving a robbery and holding a victim at gunpoint in Columbia Heights.
According to court documents, on Feb. 14, in Anoka County, Jamel Timothy Funchess, 18, and T’Shawn Teon Palton, 21, took a motor vehicle from the vehicle’s owner, by force, violence, and intimidation, with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm.
Both defendants have been charged with one count of carjacking. They made their initial appearances on Wednesday, March 16, in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge John Docherty.
The victim had made arrangements over Facebook Marketplace to buy a cellphone, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim and the purported seller arranged to meet at a location in Columbia Heights.
When the victim arrived at the location and was still in the car, two men approached and one pointed a firearm at the victim, ordering them to the car’s backseat, the affidavit states.
The men then got into the victim’s car, drove a few blocks, and picked up a third man, court documents states. The three individuals held the victim at gunpoint for the next several hours. During this time, the men demanded the victim surrender their cellphone, wallet, credit cards and provide banking information.
The suspects allegedly drove to several gas stations around the Twin Cities in an attempt to use the victim’s cards to withdraw money.
Each of the three men held the firearm during this time and pointed it at the victim. At one point, one of the men struck the victim in the face with the firearm, the probable cause affidavit states.
The three men discussed what to do with the victim and talked about killing the victim, according to court documents. Eventually, they dropped the victim on a road in St. Paul and drove away in the victim’s car. The victim ran to a nearby gas station and borrowed an employee’s cellphone to call 911.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Bloomington Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
