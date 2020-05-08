A new delivery of a longstanding tradition continues this month at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Columbia Heights.
After moving its monthly community dinner outdoors to meet social distancing guidelines in April, St. Timothy’s will host its second drive-thru dinner Tuesday, May 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
“We had a great response from our drive-thru dinner last month, including a couple of very thoughtful thank you notes from guests who came through,” said Laura Fix, St. Timothy’s Community Dinner Coordinator. “We don’t know for sure where people came from, but we did recognize people from our neighborhood and surrounding areas.
“We put up signs in the neighborhood, including on Central Avenue, put flyers in the food bags given out to the children in Columbia Heights with the school food program, posted on Heights Nextdoor, Facebook and our website, and even got on WCCO. So we were trying to attract anyone who was in need of a meal and wanted to come to our dinner.”
St. Timothy’s has been hosting a monthly meal for nearly a decade, with community members gathering the second Tuesday of each month.
“We purchase and prepare the food ourselves,” Fix said. “We were able to get a Thrivent Action Team grant, so that helps to pay for the food, but the rest of the funds come from donations, mostly from church and community members. We have a team of volunteers who will assemble the sandwiches and put the meals together. I bake the desserts each month (brownies this month).”
During April, 190 meals were distributed to people at the drive-thru, with the remaining food donated to Life Prep Academy and SACA.
The hope is to feed even more people this month and as long as the community dinner needs to be held outdoors, until it is safe to resume gathering together inside.
“We will be doing about the same thing in May,” Fix said. “A little different menu, but we are sticking with a simple cold meal that is filling and nutritious with protein, fruit and vegetable that doesn’t require any heating or equipment to eat in case we have any homeless guests who may not have the capabilities to open or heat a meal.”
