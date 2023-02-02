Columbia Heights High School students and administrators attend the Minnesota State High School League “Together We Make a Difference” initiative conference Jan. 13 at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park.
Seven Columbia Heights High School students attended the Minnesota State High School League “Together We Make A Difference” Initiative Conference on Friday, Jan. 13, at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park
Student leaders from throughout the MSHSL’s member schools came together to lend strong voices to the continuing efforts to ensure a safe environment for all students to learn and participate in activities. More than 750 student leaders from 75 schools came to participate.
The goals and action steps of the “Together We Make A Difference” initiative were developed by the MSHSL to:
• Identify and provide resources to assist schools and administrators in planning, preparing and implementing best practices to address and eliminate harmful behaviors and support students who have been impacted.
• Organize and facilitate student groups in bringing student voices to address this significant issue and develop a model code of behavior. Once developed, this code will be distributed to school boards, administrators, coaches, parents, and students statewide. The code will cover all aspects of participation in activities as well as behavior at school. It will include participants in activities and athletics, spectators, staff, students and community members.
• Convene regional student meetings across the state, ultimately leading to a statewide student conference involving student leaders in athletics, fine arts and other activities to raise awareness about student conduct, bullying, gender, race and other issues and assist in the development of tools for all schools.
The Columbia Heights High School students who participated included seniors, Kennedi Dudley, Saveon Harvey, Silvia Hernandez Monroy, Tatiana Martin Gonzalez and Patrick Pitts, junior Caroline Raleigh and Anoosha Ali.
“My favorite part was the student performances,” Anoosha Ali said. “They were so spontaneous and showed everyone the talent our generation holds. The guest speakers that came and shared their life stories to inspire us were amazing, and they spoke on how activities can change one’s life for the better.”
Patrick Pitts also had a similar positive experience, “It was empowering. Trying to create a welcoming environment and seeing everyone working for that same goal of inclusion. I would encourage all students who are passionate about what they are involved in to try and go to something like this, and interact with students from other schools, seeing the similarities and differences between our programs.”
