Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights High School students and administrators attend the Minnesota State High School League “Together We Make a Difference” initiative conference Jan. 13 at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park.

 Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools

Seven Columbia Heights High School students attended the Minnesota State High School League “Together We Make A Difference” Initiative Conference on Friday, Jan. 13, at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park

Student leaders from throughout the MSHSL’s member schools came together to lend strong voices to the continuing efforts to ensure a safe environment for all students to learn and participate in activities. More than 750 student leaders from 75 schools came to participate.

