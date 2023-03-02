One Columbia Heights High School student recently earned a Silver Key award at the 2023 Minnesota Scholastic Art and Writing Awards – a competition organized by Art Educators of Minnesota.
Greta Wilson, a senior at Columbia Heights High School, was awarded the Silver Key Award in the Critical Essay category for her submission titled “Coming in Second.” The Minnesota Scholastic Art and Writing Awards were established in 1923 and is the longest-running program of its kind in the nation.
Wilson’s essay was initially a piece for the Columbia Heights High School student newspaper, “The Heights Herald,” where she is in her third year working on staff and is currently co-editor-in-chief. The story was written about the Hylanders making it to the section finals for boys’ basketball and boys’ soccer, but receiving second place in the section, and not making it to the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament.
“Studies have found that receiving the silver medal is worse for many athletes compared to winning a bronze,” wrote Greta Wilson, in her essay “Coming in Second.” “When you win the bronze medal, you are happy to have received one, but when receiving the silver you are considering all the ‘What ifs’ that took place that day. Because of this, athletes feel like receiving the silver medal is the worst feeling in the world. But why is that? Oftentimes it’s because they feel like their hard work has been wasted. They work and work and fall just short of first place. But if we shift our mindset as a society and with the help of the often complicit media, the day to celebrate, rather than dread, second place might come a lot sooner for many athletes.”
