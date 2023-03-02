Wilson

Columbia Heights High School senior Greta Wilson recently won a Minnesota Scholastic Art and Writing Silver Key Award in the Critical Essay category.

 Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools

One Columbia Heights High School student recently earned a Silver Key award at the 2023 Minnesota Scholastic Art and Writing Awards – a competition organized by Art Educators of Minnesota.

Greta Wilson, a senior at Columbia Heights High School, was awarded the Silver Key Award in the Critical Essay category for her submission titled “Coming in Second.” The Minnesota Scholastic Art and Writing Awards were established in 1923 and is the longest-running program of its kind in the nation.

