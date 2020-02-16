Join Spark & Stitch co-founder Erin Walsh for information on the latest discoveries in brain science with up-to-date research and data about the impact of screen time on children’s health and development.
There will also be discussion on how to build on strengths and share strategies for raising successful children in the digital age.
On Monday, Feb. 24, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Columbia Heights Public Schools Family Center, the school district will host “Raising Thriving Children in the Digital Age,” a free class focused on children from birth to 10 years old. The Family Center is at 1440 49th Ave. NE in Columbia Heights.
Spanish and Somali interpreters are available.
Child care is also available, but space is limited. When registering, note if child care is necessary, and the names and ages of children.
There will be a pizza dinner 5:30-6 p.m., book giveaways and community resource information.
Walsh is a speaker, writer, parent and educator. She’s worked with communities across the country who want to better understand child and adolescent development and cut through conflicting information about kids and technology.
Registration is required. Register online at tinyurl.com/r7gzoms or call 763-528-4517.
