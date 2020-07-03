Columbia Heights community members hosted a town hall conversation on race June 23 in Huset Park, where local residents of color shared their stories.
“Our goal will be to help community members recognize that the solution to the problem of racism starts in our own neighborhoods, families and communities,” said assistant organizer Rachel James, speaking to the crowd of more than 50 attendees. “We recognize that this event is just a first step. We will encourage community members to get involved beyond this conversation.”
Nearly a dozen people of color spoke at the town hall meeting about their experiences with race in the community. Attendees were invited to ask questions by writing them down on cards and turning them in to the moderators.
The event was hosted by Black Columbia Heights community leaders in partnership with fellow allies.
Non-perishable donations were accepted at the event for the Southern Anoka Community Assistance Food Shelf in Columbia Heights.
Head organizer Tanya Moore, the mother of five boys, spoke first at the event about her family’s harassment by police, other residents and neighbors in Columbia Heights. The Moore family have lived in Columbia Heights on and off for the last 19 years.
“When we first moved into Heights, for months and months and months we were always told we didn’t belong where we lived,” she said.
Moore said she was nervous about hosting the event, fearing potential backlash could put her family in danger.
“It needed to be done,” she said of the event. “It has to be done.”
Moore’s son, Kenny Moore, also shared his experience.
“During my freshman year at Columbia Heights High School, there was this guy who wore cowboy boots, and for some odd reason he thought it would be OK to take a picture of his boots and write ‘my n***** stuffers,’ and post it on Snapchat,” said Kenny Moore, now a student at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. “He got suspended, and they told him not to wear the boots no more, but he did anyway.”
Kenny then spoke about the difference between the phrases “Black Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter.”
“You know what happened to George Floyd, may he rest in peace,” he said. “I was posting about it, and this guy didn’t agree with what I was posting about, and he was saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ and I was explaining to him that yes, all lives do matter, but right now we need to focus on the Black lives, and he blocked me. He then told one of my other friends that I need to watch my back. I told him that you know where I live and to come see me because I’m not scared of you bro. ... When I say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ I mean Black lives also matter. ... It’s not Black versus white. It’s everyone versus racism.”
Nigerian immigrant Sylvester Nwosuji also spoke at the event. Nwosuji graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 2015 and has been a resident of the city since 2006. He’s currently a first-year biomedical and neural engineering graduate student at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and a recent graduate from the University of St. Thomas.
“Back in 2015, I was a senior at Columbia Heights High School, and I was in this course called AP Physics, and someone within my group decided to go on our Google Docs and write the word n***** under my name,” Nwosuji said. “A few years later, I decided to look at my old documents, and that’s when I found it written next to my name. At that moment I didn’t know what to do. I thought I should post it to get awareness or because I’ve graduated and moved on with my life I felt like there was nothing I could do.”
Nwosuji said racial incidents continued through college — from being stopped for no reason by the police to be calling racial slurs.
“All lives won’t matter until Black lives do,” he said. “I’m tired of seeing images of another brother or another sister’s ... lives being taken away.”
Solange Davís-Rivera, who immigrated to the United States in 1989, spoke about raising mixed-raced children with her Black, Jewish husband in the city Columbia Heights, where they’ve lived since 1994.
“What I would love to see one day is equal opportunity for our kids,” Davís-Rivera said. “I hope that when my kids get looked at, they get looked at as a human being. I’m not saying seeing color is bad. Seeing color is beautiful. We notice it. We love it. Color shouldn’t turn into, ‘Oh you’re that type,’ or ‘Oh there goes those kids.’ I feel like since I’ve had my kids I’ve been working on trying to make them less Black. That’s sad, but I’ve had to worry about that, what they look like, how they dress, how are they talking or how they’re behaving, because if they don’t talk right, look right or act how some people want them to — they get targeted. ... Our kids should be comfortable. This is their city.”
Degha Shabbeleh said she was impressed at all the white people who attended the town hall meeting to openly discuss racism. Shabbeleh, a Somali immigrant who has been a resident of Columbia Heights for 11 years, attended the event with her daughter and niece. She’s an English teacher at the Twin Cities International School in Minneapolis.
“Racism is not because the person is racist,” Shabbeleh said. “Racism is because of things you might say or actions you might take. ... I hope this conversation starts things up.”
Other speakers included Abdirizak Mohamed Adan, Lakisha Latham, Vonita Flowers and Nelson Moore Sr. To view the full town hall meeting, visit tinyurl.com/y9rueoyn.
First Lutheran Church of Columbia Heights is hosting a weekly discussion group on race and racism throughout the month of July. Meetings are 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the church’s outdoor courtyard at 1555 40th Ave. NE.
For more information email Director of Community Engagement Nathan Roberts at nathanr@flcch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.