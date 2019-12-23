The city of Columbia Heights raised the income limit for senior citizen utility rates and the ability to defer assessments.
On Dec. 9 the City Council voted to increase the senior income limit from $35,700 to $37,600. Senior citizens with income under $37,600 now qualify for reduced utility rates in Columbia Heights and are able to defer city assessments.
The income allowance for deferring assessments applies to those who are retired due to a disability as well.
To get to this number, the city used a formula that allows seniors an income beyond Social Security funds, according to Assistant Finance Director Jackie Zillmer. The formula accounts for the maximum Social Security benefits in 2019 for an individual at retirement age, $36,132, plus 4%, rounded up to the nearest $100 increment. The limit is compared to applicants’ income from 2019.
The number of senior citizens who have a reduced utility rate in the city is about 120, according to Zillmer.
~ Compiled by Emilee Wentland
