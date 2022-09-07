Columbia Heights Public Schools recently received the Association of School Business Officials International’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting Award for their FY2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.
ASBO International’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting Award recognizes districts that have met the program’s high standards for financial reporting and transparency.
“The COE’s (Certificate of Excellence) mission is to promote and recognize excellence in financial reporting,” ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis said in a press release from the district. “The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report informs stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community.”
By participating in the Certificate of Excellence program, school districts demonstrate their commitment to financial transparency. Applicants submit their Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for review by a team of financial professionals who provide feedback to improve future documents. If the report meets the requirements of the program, it may receive the Certificate of Excellence. A district’s participation in the Certificate of Excellence program can facilitate bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.
“I am very proud of the CHPS finance team’s work,” said Columbia Heights School District Finance and Operations Director Bryan Hennekens, “Their work enabled us to receive this award demonstrating our district’s excellence and transparency in financial reporting.”
