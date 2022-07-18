Columbia Heights Public Schools has named Sarah Peterson-Godfrey as the new director of special education for the district.
Peterson-Godfrey is moving from Minneapolis Public Schools where she worked over the past seven years as a special education teacher, literacy content lead and most recently Director of Special Education.
Peterson-Godfrey attended the University of Minnesota Duluth where she earned a bachelor’s in elementary education with a focus on communication arts and literature. She earned her master’s in special education from the University of Wisconsin Superior.
Peterson-Godfrey holds general education licenses in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade and fifht throgh eighth grade for English Language Arts and holds special education teaching licenses. Peterson-Godfrey also attended the University of Minnesota where she completed administrative programming for licenses as a director of special education, K-12 principal and most recently superintendent. She has worked as a special education assistant, special education teacher in grades K-12 in multiple settings, content lead and director over the last 15 years.
“I am pleased to welcome Director Godfrey to Columbia Heights Public Schools,” Superintendent Zena Stenvik said. “She is joining an incredible team and will bring a wealth of expertise and leadership skills to our district.”
“I am so excited to be joining the Columbia Heights Public Schools team and look forward to meeting the students, staff and community members,” said Peterson-Godfrey. “I can’t wait to get to work as we prepare to welcome students back in September.”
Peterson-Godfrey hopes to focus on equity and collaborate with staff, families and the community to increase positive student outcomes across the district.
