Columbia Heights School District

Parents in the Columbia Heights School District have been participating in classes at North Park School for Innovation in Fridley to learn English.

 Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools

Columbia Heights Public Schools now offers an English class for parents.

The increase of new families in the district and a long waiting list for the Adult Basic Education program created a need for families wanting to learn English. The English class for parents is taught by community volunteers every Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at North Park School for Innovation in Fridley.

