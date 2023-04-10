Columbia Heights Public Schools now offers an English class for parents.
The increase of new families in the district and a long waiting list for the Adult Basic Education program created a need for families wanting to learn English. The English class for parents is taught by community volunteers every Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at North Park School for Innovation in Fridley.
One Columbia Heights Public Schools Home School Liaison is also supporting the class and communication between parent and the teacher. The parent group also connects on “What’s App” every Thursday to help each other with homework or ask questions.
The parent English class started on Monday, Feb. 27, and runs until Monday, June 5. A total of 25 parents signed up for the class.
Parents that attended the class expressed that they were eager to learn and enjoy the group because all parents are at the same level of English proficiency and share similar cultural values.
Columbia Heights Public Schools purchased the curriculum, learning materials for parents with funds from Title III, to promote family literacy. The English class for parents includes the four domains of language development; speaking, listening, writing and reading.
“We are pleased to provide our parents with this opportunity to learn English and support their children in school,” Executive Director of Educational Services Bondo Nyembwe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.