Columbia Heights Public Schools held a Community Resource Fair Tuesday, Dec. 6, where more than 30 groups came from around the local area to come and speak with over 200 district community members about resources, classes and programs in the community.
The resource fair was organized by the district’s Realizing Educational Achievement at Columbia Heights program, Columbia Heights Public Schools’ Cultural Liaison Leueen Saavedra and the district’s home school liaisons.
“We really appreciate the people that came out to support our families,” Saavedra said. “We especially appreciate them speaking to many of our Latino families, since some of them just arrived in the United States. They felt so welcomed into our school and community because of this resource fair and the wonderful community members who came out to help.”
Many groups spoke with community members, including Anoka County, the city of Columbia Heights, Columbia Heights Public Schools and other local resources. The Columbia Heights Fire Department brought equipment for people to try on and talk about fire safety. St. Mary’s Clinics was took people’s blood pressure and check blood sugar along with providing information for families. Columbia Heights Public Schools’ Early Childhood and Anoka County Community Action Program both provided books for children who came to their booths.
“I enjoyed attending Columbia Heights Public Schools’ resource fair,” Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula said. “It was engaging and wonderfully attended by family and community groups. I was able to connect with community members and listen to concerns and suggestions. I look forward to the next event!”
