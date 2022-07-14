The Columbia Heights Public Library is participating in a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant program to encourage state park use by low-income individuals and first-time park users.
The program is growing this year from 71 to 117 participating libraries, offering 175 passes statewide for check-out to Minnesotans living in lower-income communities. The 2021 pilot program saw more than 1,500 park pass check-outs in the first six months.
The program started Wednesday, June 1. Three passes are available for a seven-day checkout. Passes are for entry to the parks, but not camping or equipment rentals. Park passes will be first come, first served (not reservable, renewable, or transferrable) and available to anyone with a library card registered with Columbia Heights Public Library or the Anoka County Library. The grant period is from 2022 to 2025.
“This exciting new partnership with the DNR advances the library’s mission of serving Columbia Heights with responsive collections and programs to meet the unique needs of our community,” Columbia Heights Public Library Director Renee Dougherty said. “Being, playing, and learning outside has tremendous health and educational benefits and I’m so pleased to offer state park passes for checkout.”
Passes are good for seven days and must be displayed on the vehicle’s dashboard on entering a park or recreation area. Passes can be recycled after seven days, no return is necessary.
The Columbia Heights Public, located at 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights, and Mississippi Library, located at 410 Mississippi St. NE, Fridley, are the only two libraries in Anoka County participating in the program.
