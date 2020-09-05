The Columbia Heights Police Department, in partnership with local organizations, hosted a school supply drive on Thu, Aug 27, at Murzyn Hall in Columbia Heights.
Over 300 backpacks were given away to local families in less than an hour.
“For us, community outreach, community policing is really at the heart of what we do,” said Capt. Matt Markham. “This year was kind of a challenge because of COVID-19. It really shut down a lot of contact we had with the community. So we were able to do this event outside and use a lot of resources that we didn’t use for other events for this one. I think we were able to reach more people with this one event.”
Participating organizations gave away backpacks filled with school supplies, housing assistance resources, informational handouts, and free pizza courtesy of T-Rock Pizza. Also at the event, Southern Anoka Community Assistance accepted donations of diapers and hygiene supplies.
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
